Matthew Rhys to Executive Produce and Likely Star in Wyrd at FX

Matthew Rhys is set to return to FX in a new show, Wyrd, a drama sourced from the Dark Horse comic series. Up In the Air screenwriter, Sheldon Turner, lays claim to this script. The story of Wyrd appears dark and existential. In short, an alien, Wyrd (Rhys), is sent to Earth to investigate human life. When his alien society abandons him on the planet, Wyrd must grapple with his banishment, attempt to assimilate with humanity, and try to find a way back home — all while paranormal activity is afoot. Joining Rhys for the executive production team is his partner and former The Americans co-star, Keri Russell. Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein also executive produce through Vendetta Productions alongside Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Chris Tongue for Dark Horse. According to Variety, Rhys is also eyeing the lead role.

The four-part Wyrd comics are a fresh property from Dark Horse. The series was published in 2019. Promoted as “James Bond meets the X-Files,” the comics trace the story of a powerful and unaging private investigator-meets-gun-for-hire that’s all too happy to intervene into extraordinary circumstances for the right price tag.



