Pose to Celebrate Final Season with a Virtual Exhibition Ball for Fans

The last season of Pose is, sadly, upon us. The FX series will release the third and final season this upcoming May—but worry not! As to celebrate the beginning of the end, the series has announced a The Final Pose—An Exhibition Ball to commemorate the Season 3 premiere. The online event will run for 90 minutes and feature exclusive messages from show stars, guest judges, ball performances, and more. Pose fans, you won’t want to miss this.

Twiggy Pucci Garçon, Pose’s runway choreographer, is set to produce and host the celebration. The event will honor ball culture from the ‘80s to today, including, of course, the iconic FX series. All Pose fans are welcome to attend from the comfort of their own homes, with the ability to view the virtual ball from all Pose social platforms. You can follow Pose on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to be notified of the event. FX will also stream the event live on their website.

The Final Pose—An Exhibition Ball will take place this Sunday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET. The celebration will be followed by the debut of Season 3 at 10 p.m. ET. The first two seasons of Pose are available to stream on Netflix.



Fletcher Peters is a New York-based journalist whose writing has appeared in Decider, Jezebel, and Film School Rejects, among other spots. You can follow her on Twitter @fietcherpeters gossiping about rom-coms, TV, and the latest celebrity drama.

