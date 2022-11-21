The 2022 Gift Guide for TV Lovers

Can you believe the holidays are already here?

The cliché is true: every year it seems earlier and earlier that we need to start thinking about presents and holiday cards and how to make the perfect pumpkin pie. We want to make the gift buying part of your holiday prep a little easier, so we’ve come up with 10 terrific presents for the TV lover (young and old!) in your life.

Could we be any happier? These Friends inspired coffees comes in three varieties with names that will be familiar to any fan of the NBC comedy: “How You Doin’?” (medium roast), “Pivot Blend” (medium/dark roast), and “We Were on a Coffee Break” (dark roast). Each blend comes in either whole bean, ground, or compostable coffee pods. In the name of thorough research, I’ve spent the month drinking all three flavors and they are all quite tasty, but my favorite is definitely the “We Were on a Coffee Break” dark roast, which is quite delicious. Although, for the record, no, Ross and Rachel were definitely not on a break! (As a holiday bonus: Use code FRIENDSGIVING15 for 15% off your order).

They say this Lego set, which recreates the epic showdown between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader from the sixth episode of the Disney+ series, is for ages eight and up. But this 408-piece set is for anyone who wants to channel their inner Star Wars. The set also comes with four mini-figures, including Obi-Wan Kenobi with blue Lightsaber, Darth Vader with red Lightsaber, Tala Durith with a blaster pistol, and droid NED-B with a power hammer and backpack accessory element.

It’s Bluey’s world, and we are all just living in it. The adorable Australian Blue Heeler dog and his family have taken TV by storm, becoming the rare children’s series that adults love too. How popular is the show? The Bluey advent calendar was sold out by October. The Bluey Monopoly Junior game which features things like “Dance Mode’’ and “Dollarbucks” is also sold out. BUT there are three new Bluey books that just hit the shelves in October: Bluey 5-Minute Stories, At Home with the Heelers, and Bluey Christmas Swim. And if you would like to spend a little more money, you can catch Bluey, Bingo, Chili, and Bandit live and in person in Bluey’s Big Play, which could be coming to a US theater near you very soon. The stage show features a brand new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by series composer Joff Bush. As Bluey herself might say, “Hooray!”

Glamour senior editor Jessica Radloff wrote over 150 articles about the CBS hit comedy while it was airing. In honor of the 15th anniversary of the show’s premiere, Radloff interviewed co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, executive producers Steve Molaro and Steve Holland, and stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik for an inside look at what made the show such an international success. Radloff uncovers so much even the most die-hard fans might not know. The book is a must for any The Big Bang Theory fan, but also a fascinating look at the television industry for even the casual viewer.

The beloved holiday classic adorns this backpack which features Rudolph, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, the Misfit Toys and, of course, Santa. Sure, you might think it can only be used during the holidays, but I say we need to bring reindeer games into our lives all year round. Not only is this backpack adorable, it’s also quite practical with side and interior pockets. Made from vegan leather, Rudolph’s nose even lights up. And you can catch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer when it airs on CBS on November 29.

While we anxiously await the third season of the beloved Apple TV+ comedy, this game should fill the Ted Lasso void in our viewing schedule. This is a cooperative board game (of course it is!) featuring believe cards and a biscuit box. The goal? To raise the morale of the team. If you do that, you win. Like Ted himself, this game just wants you to be the best version of yourself.

The holiday season can be so stressful. With this gift, your loved ones can take some time for themselves and relax and color. The coloring book features 45 scenes from the Amazon series. Not a fan of Wheel of Time? There’s also The Unofficial Bridgerton Coloring Book and The Unofficial Ted Lasso Coloring Book.

Your friends and loved ones can pretend like they live in the iconic Upper West Side building with this gift for the devoted Only Murders in the Building fan. The Hulu store also has “Who Killed Bunny’’ t-shirts, Brazzos hats, a tie-dyed sweatshirt, and a Dimas deli tote bag. A great gag gift might even be the Only Murders in the Building ugly Christmas sweater.

We’ve learned the hard way that you really need to have hard copies of your favorite shows because streaming platforms can be, shall we say, capricious. So if you love a series, fire up that DVD player and pretend like it’s the 1990s and you still frequent Blockbuster to rent movies. This four-disc set of the hit Showtime series includes all ten episodes of the show’s first season, plus two exclusive featurettes “Yellowjackets: The Female Lens” and “Yellowjackets: Favorite Moments.”

For when you’re over the whole news cycle and just want to have fun and watch Dateline. Cuddle up in this luxurious robe and eat as many macarons as you want, all while you try to predict who this season’s murderer is.



