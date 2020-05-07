HBO Max Teams Up With Crunchyroll to Stream Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Eizouken, Berserk, and More

HBO Max’s May 27th launch is right around the corner, and thanks to the team over at Crunchyroll, 17 quintessential anime titles will be readily available right from the start. These aren’t just any anime, either—they’re a perfect primer for any new fans out there, offering a variety of classics like Rurouni Kenshin and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as well as more recent favorites such as Keep Your Hands off Eizouken, Kill La Kill, and ERASED.

The collaboration’s not ending there, either. Each quarter, Crunchyroll will be curating more releases for HBO Max, already stating their intention to bring Hunter x Hunter and Death Note later this year.

“Anime is a celebrated, diverse art form with a rich culture rooted in imaginative worlds and vibrant characters. Crunchyroll has centralized these fantastic adventures for everyone to enjoy,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “This WarnerMedia family collaboration is bringing together an incredible collection of content with a passionate fandom and HBO Max is tottemo ureshiii to expand the reach of this inventive artistry.”

“The HBO brand is known for premiere content and innovative storytelling. By bringing series from Crunchyroll to HBO Max, we hope to introduce anime to a wider audience who appreciates compelling stories told through this dynamic medium,” said Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll. “Together with HBO Max, we are delivering the maximum reach for these incredible anime series, and we can’t wait for new fans to fall in love with anime.”

You can check out the full list of available titles at launch below:

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – Full Series (64 episodes)

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World- (Director’s Cut) – Season 1 (13 episodes and 1 OVA)

In/Spectre – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Keep Your Hands off Eizouken – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Rurouni Kenshin – Full Series (94 episodes)

KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Bungo Stray Dogs – Seasons 1 – 3 (37 episodes)

Berserk (2016) – Seasons 1 and 2 (26 episodes)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Kill la Kill – Season 1 (24 episodes)

Your Lie in April – Season 1 (22 episodes)

ERASED – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Kiznaiver – Season 1 (12 episodes)

Schwarzes Marken – Season 1 (12 episodes)

91 Days – Season 1 (13 episodes)

The Testament of Sister New Devil – Seasons 1 and 2 (22 episodes)

Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers – Season 1 (12 episodes)



