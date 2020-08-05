Raised by Wolves Trailer Reveals Ridley Scott's New HBO Max Series

Not to be confused with the Caitlin Moran comedy series of the same name (about her childhood in the UK), this version of Raised by Wolves is a sci-fi tale about “two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task,” according to a press release.

Scott, who will direct the first two of the eventual 10 episodes, will be making his American TV directorial debut for the HBO Max series, which is set to premiere September 3rd.

The series stars Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude), Winta McGrath (Aloft), Niamh Algar (The Virtues), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator), Matias Varela (Narcos), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife) Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

Check out the first trailer and the full poster below:



