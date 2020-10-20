Kaley Cuoco Teams Up With HBO Max in New The Flight Attendant Trailer

While most of us remain grounded indefinitely, we can take a trip on HBO Max’s new limited series: The Flight Attendant. In this eight part series, Kaley Cuoco stars as a fun-loving flight attendant whose normal life evaporates after she “wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and [with] no idea what happened.” Chasing the shards of her memory from that night, Cuoco’s character grapples with the consequences of her actions—some of which don’t even make sense. Why did she clean up the murder scene? Why lie during her interrogation?

Cuoco blends her signature charm and humor into this homespun tale of mystery and suspense. For as much as The Flight Attendant leans into the suspense thriller genre, Cuoco’s classic screwball energy provides a valve for release. The dead man in 3C looms over the whole show. Starting with the trappings of meet-cute story and ending in mysterious bloodshed, if this series sounds like YOU you’re on the right wavelength: the same co-creator backs this project.

Other all-star talent joins Cuoco on screen, including Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk. The Flight Attendant is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

If anything, 2020 has been a year of missed connections. But for a wildly turbulent ride, I’d recommend that you don’t miss premiere Thursday, Nov. 2. Watch the trailer below.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.