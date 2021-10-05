House of the Dragon Trailer Teases a Return to Westeros

HBO has unveiled the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

The prequel series will take place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will focus on the ruling Targaryen family. Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the series will chronicle the history of the end of the Targaryen family leading up to the civil war that broke apart the dynasty.

The trailer features previously announced stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Olivia Cooke, Sonoya Mizuno, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, and Bill Paterson. Newly revealed cast members include Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, and Theo Nate.

The series will be helmed by co-creator Martin and Ryan Condal. Condal will also serve as co-showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik. Condal is most well known for creating the USA series Colony, while Sapochnik may be familiar to Game of Thrones fans for directing several episodes of the original series, including the much beloved “Battle of the Bastards” and the much lauded “The Bells.” He will return as director for the pilot of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon takes the place of the canceled Naomi Watts-led spinoff series that was supposed to take place thousands of years before the Westeros we knew. It is the only surviving spinoff after many were proposed while Game of Thrones was still being aired.

After the lackluster response to Game of Thrones’s final season, it is yet to be seen if House of the Dragon will reignite interest in the once supreme pop culture franchise. Without any of the cast of the original series, it’s unknown if audiences are eager to go back to Westeros.

While HBO did not give an exact release date, they announced the series will air in 2022.

Check out the teaser trailer below.



Leila Jordan is the TV intern for Paste Magazine. To talk about all things movies, TV, and useless trivia you can find her @galaxyleila

