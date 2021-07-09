Scenes from a Marriage Trailer: First Look at Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain in Bergman Remake

A first-look trailer for HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage has just been released. The Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain-led remake of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries comes to HBO this September.

Scenes from a Marriage “re-examines the original’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple,” as it follows a couple’s tumultuous relationship over the years. Isaac and Chastain will reprise the roles originally played by Erland Josephson and Liv Ullmann in the 1973 Swedish miniseries.

Created by Hagai Levi (In Treatment), Scenes from a Marriage will be released on HBO and HBO Max in September. The miniseries will be a reunion for Isaac and Chastain, who previously starred as a married couple in 2014’s A Most Violent Year.

You can watch the first trailer for the upcoming miniseries below:

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.