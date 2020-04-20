Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan Rewrite History In New Hollywood Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s new limited series, Hollywood a revisionist look at the history of Tinseltown.

Stars including Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Jake Picking, Dylan McDermott and Jeremy Pope play actors and filmmakers who are trying to diversify Hollywood and create more roles for women and people of color. The epic trailer explores power dynamics, race and sexuality in post-WWII Hollywood, which resonances today.

Janet Mock, a director and executive producer for the show, stated, “We turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs: What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay?” according to IndieWire.

Hollywood is slated to premiere May 1 on Netflix; check out the glitzy trailer below:



