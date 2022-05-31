Food and Family Take Center Stage in FX's The Bear Trailer

FX just dropped the first look at their newest half-hour comedy series The Bear. The series, which comes from Ramy and Eighth Grade director Christopher Storer, will stream in its entirety June 23rd, only on Hulu.

According to a press release, “The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop-The Original Beef of Chicagoland-after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.”

The series stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas, alongside White; Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson star in recurring roles.

Check out the trailer below; The Bear premieres June 23rd, only on Hulu.



