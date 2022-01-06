Co-owned by Disney and Comcast’s NBCUniversal, and partnered in one way or another with all four major broadcast networks, Hulu seems like a modern-day miracle of collaboration between competitors. This gives subscribers a central hub for a variety of new shows on Hulu, from Hulu originals to the latest network offerings. We’ll update this list with all the new series available on Hulu.

Here are seven new shows on Hulu:

Hulu Release Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Creator: Robert Siegel

Stars: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, Taylor Schilling

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-MA





Much like its subject matter, Hulu’s Pam & Tommy is a series that, on the surface, feels like it’s going to be a joke. Happily, it’s not—the series not only contains surprising emotional depth but feels like an important piece of the much-needed reckoning our pop culture is currently undergoing when it comes to the misogynistic way we treated female celebrities in the 1990s. Featuring a pair of uncannily accurate physical transformations and layered performances from stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy is a series that manages to harness the utter ridiculousness of its premise for good. —Lacy Milas Baugher

Hulu Release Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Creator: Simone Finch

Stars: Sofia Black-D’Elia, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard, Ally Sheedy

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-MA





In Simone Finch’s comedy series Single Drunk Female, Samantha (Sofia Black-D’Elia) is forced to move back to Boston and live with her mom Carol (Ally Sheedy) after her public intoxication at work leads to a criminal conviction. Once home, she must confront the fact she is an alcoholic, albeit one who has functioned for years. She needs a job and a sponsor. And, she needs to own up to the mistakes she’s made. The result is a series that blends humor with a raw and honest look at addiction. Sheedy is fantastic as a mom who loves her daughter but makes a lot of mistakes in her efforts to support her, while Black-D’Elia shines as a woman who continues to make frustrating choices even though she wants to do better. —Amy Amatangelo

Hulu Release Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Creators: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger

Stars: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Kim Cattrall

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-14





The five main characters on How I Met Your Mother were all white and all straight. Unless you count Alyson Hannigan’s red hair, there was absolutely no diversity in the series. So Hulu’s sequel, How I Met Your Father, feels a bit like a course correction. The cast is diverse both in ethnicity and sexual orientation. Hillary Duff stars as Sophie, a photographer who still believes in love despite all evidence to the contrary. She’s been, as she’s fond of repeating, on 87 Tinder dates and “all of them were duds.” She lives with her roommate Valentina (Francia Raisa) who has just returned from London with a new live-in boyfriend Charlie (Tom Ainsley). On her way to meet her latest Tinder date, Sophie meets Uber driver/music teacher Jesse (Christopher Lowell) and his best friend Sid (Suraj Sharma). She also meets Sid’s sister Ellen (Tien Tran), who is still reeling from her divorce from “the only other lesbian” in her hometown of Iowa. Already we are off to a better start reflecting the diversity of New York City—even if the New York City on the show looks like a faux set. The central conceit of the series is the same with a gender flip. The comedy, which also has Mother series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas as executive producers, flashes forward and backward in time to show the origins of a love story. While not the novel idea it was in 2005, it’s still a pretty terrific premise. The road to finding your partner is rarely a clear and straightforward path. Without the framework of the well known series it pays homage to, How I Met Your Father would be just another perfectly pleasant, often funny comedy. There’s nothing wrong with that. But it doesn’t have anything that makes it stand apart in a cluttered TV landscape the way HIMYM did. Unfortunately at this point, it doesn’t appear like the show is destined to be legend—wait for it—dary. —Amy Amatangelo

Hulu Release Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Creator: Liz Astrof

Stars: Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, Marcello Reyes

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-14





No, this isn’t a Ross spinoff from Friends. Instead this new comedy from Fox follows three women—talk-show producer Amy (Eliza Coupe), mother of three Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) and surgeon Sarah (Maggie Q)—who seek a major life change after the death of their friend Colleen.

Hulu Release Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Creator: Marissa Jo Cerar

Stars: Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Gary Basaraba, Cedric Joe, Glynn Turman, Ray Fisher, Chris Coy

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-MA





ABC’s new historical drama is adapted from Devery S. Anderson’s book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement. It follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son’s murder.

Hulu Release Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Creator: Quinta Brunson

Stars: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-PG





The best new network show of the season is already delighting viewers and dominating 2022. Quinta Brunson writes, executive produces, and stars in this ABC comedy inspired by her mother’s experience as a teacher in the Philadelphia public school system. The show is both hilarious and poignant as it lays bare the inequities in public education both for the children and those who are dedicated in their profession to enriching their lives. Keep an eye out for Tyler James Williams as a substitute and Sheryl Lee Ralph as the veteran teacher who has seen it all. —Amy Amatangelo

Hulu Release Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Creator: Miranda Kwok

Stars: Élodie Yung, Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan, Sebastien LaSalle, Valentino LaSalle

Genre: Thriller

Rating: TV-14





In the current TV atmosphere where streaming is king, it has been a while since a network drama has made waves. But FOX’s The Cleaning Lady might have the right ingredients to break through. Based on an Argentinian drama and developed by Miranda Kwok, the hourlong thriller series follows Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), an undocumented Cambodian doctor-turned-cleaning lady, who takes any cleaning job she can get to save up money for her son’s autoimmune disease treatment. One night, she attends a late underground fight and witnesses a murder, and the only thing that saves her life is her offer to clean up the crime scene. But after she finishes that job, she isn’t allowed to just wash her hands of it; she’s now forever entangled with the crime lord and has to use her smarts to duck the FBI and get what she needs for her son. Set against the very real crisis of undocumented immigration and humanizing those seeking support to keep their families together, The Cleaning Lady excels at centering the drama around Thony’s motivations. It’s an important visualization, especially in a world where illegal immigration is such a hot topic, to see the faces and lives behind the issue and understand their motivations. —Radhika Menon