Our Favorite Sleuths Are Back in the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Teaser

Hulu has just dropped the first look at everyone’s favorite true crime-obsessed trio in the teaser for the second season of Only Murder in the Building. The series, which has appeared on multiple Paste Power Ranking lists of the best current shows, picks up immediately after that shocking Season 1 finale cliffhanger.

According to a press release, “following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”

The show’s signature camp and intrigue are apparent in the teaser, with Short’s Oliver even cheekily commenting: “You can tell it’s our second season.”

The star-studded returning cast includes Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver), and Selena Gomez (Mabel), with a few new faces in the mix as well. Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne (Alice), and Shirley MacLaine each make appearances in the trailer, giving fans their first looks at the series’ newest stars.

Check out the trailer below; Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 28th on Hulu.



