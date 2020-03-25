Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Returns to HBO This Weekend

The Brit is back.

After halting production March 13, HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is returning March 29 at 11 p.m. ET, with an episode to be shot from Oliver’s home, per Variety.

The entire late-night cohort called off production this month in light of the escalating coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent calls to avoid large groups and work from home.

Last Week Tonight, like many late-night shows, films in New York City, a virus hotspot under a statewide stay-at-home order. That order’s mandate that New Yorkers not involved in “essential business” like health care or food production stay home from work has shut down the city’s entertainment sector, or, as in the case of Last Week Tonight, forced comedians to get creative.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah has produced newly christened The Daily Social Distancing Show from home, Late Night host Seth Meyers filmed his latest “A Closer Look” segment in his hallway, and Late Show host Stephen Colbert has taken to working out of his garage and bathtub.

Watch Oliver’s recent segment on the coronavirus below.