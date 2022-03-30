The 5 New TV Shows You Can't Miss in April

The calendar has changed to April, so it’s appropriate that it’s absolutely raining TV shows. (There are so many good series airing/streaming right now that Paste TV’s weekly power ranking features 10 shows for the first time since March 2020.)

This month, we’ll see the long-awaited returns of several shows: Better Call Saul’s final season premieres April 18 on AMC, Netflix’s Russian Doll is back for Season 2 on April 20, HBO Max’s comedy The Flight Attendant debuts its own sophomore outing April 21, and HBO’s Barry returns April 24 for Season 3. There are also many new shows as well: Apple TV+’s Roar launches April 15, HBO’s We Own This City debuts April 25, and Hulu’s Under the Banner of Heaven streams April 28. As Oprah would say, you get a show! You get a show! You get a show!

We never want to say there’s too much TV, but given the tsunami of programming heading your way this month, preparing a viewing strategy might be a good idea. That’s where we come in. Here are the five under-the-radar new shows you can’t miss this April.

Executive Producers: Phil Lott, Ari Mark, Adam McKay

Premiere Date: April 4 at 9 p.m. on HBO

In 1977, Gary Betzner pulled his car over on the side of a bridge and then died by suicide. No one could understand why the father of three, who had a successful career as a pilot and seemed happy, was driven to take his own life. This three-part documentary series delves deep to unpack the mystery, revealing a man who led a secretive, double life. Interviews with Betzner’s wife, children, friends, and colleagues bring his story to life. I’ll say no more than that; it’s best to experience the rest of this fascinating but tragic tale for yourself.

Executive Producers: Barack Obama, James Honeyborne, Tonia Davis

Stars: Barack Obama

Premiere Date: All five episodes premiere April 13 on Netflix

Did you know that a bright green sloth could save us all? You will after watching this five-part series. There’s something restorative about Barack Obama soothingly taking viewers on a journey through the world’s national parks. The five-episode series, which begins in Obama’s native Hawaii, spans five continents as the former president informs viewers of the importance of the rainforests in Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park and the bright red soil of Kenya’s Tsavo National Park. You will be amazed by everything the cameras were able to capture in these remote locations and how close they could get to the animals in their natural habitats.

Executive Producers: Dan Goor, Luke Del Tredici

Stars: Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, Jet Miller

Premiere Date: All 10 episodes premiere April 14 on Peacock

Craig Robinson stars in this offbeat comedy about a Florida man (aptly named Craig) trying to achieve the American dream. He’s got an exasperated ex-wife (Stephanie Nogueras’ Camille), an irresponsible younger brother (Rell Battle’s Isaiah), and a patient pre-teen daughter (Jet Miller’s Vanessa) pulling him in different directions. He needs $20,000 to get his business going, and he isn’t finding any takers in the banking community. But a chance meeting with an Uber driver named Jillian (Claudia O’Doherty) leads him to the wild world of snake hunting, which could finally be the answer to Craig’s financial problems. That’s not your typical premise, but co-showrunner Dan Goor, who also brought us Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is skilled at making something quirky really funny too. And Robinson’s innate charm, showcased in shows like The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (in which he played Doug Judy), could make this one a keeper.

Executive Producers: Kathleen Robertson, Chris Cowles, Liz Destro, Stephen Israel, Jay Cohen, Dana Brunetti

Stars: Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka, Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erika Alexander, Ross Butler, Gerardo Celasco

Premiere Date: All six episodes premiere April 15 on Roku

Hollywood is a strange, strange place. Kiernan Shipka stars in this series as Lou Simms, a new intern at Fountain Pictures who wants to do a good job and impress her boss, Fountain’s CEO Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger). Of course, things aren’t always what they seem in this six-episode series based on the 1994 movie of the same name that starred Kevin Spacey as the studio boss and Frank Whaley as his assistant. Fun trivia fact No. 1: Kathleen Robertson, perhaps best known for playing Claire Arnold on Beverly Hills, 90210, conceived of and wrote the series. Fun trivia fact No. 2: The show was announced in February 2020 and was part of Quibi’s (RIP) lineup. With so much TV to consume this month, six 30-minute episodes is a good investment.

Executive Producers: Cathy Schulman, Susanne Bier, Viola Davis

Stars: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, Regina Taylor, Lily Rabe, Jayme Lawson, Ellen Burstyn, O-T Fagbenle

Premiere Date: Season 1 premieres Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. on Showtime

This new Showtime drama weaves together the stories of three first ladies—Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson)—during pivotal points in American history. Even though they were separated by decades, the three women had much in common as they stepped into the public eye and upended societal (and often their spouse’s) expectations. Led by three formidable performances and with a supporting cast that is an embarrassment of riches, the 10-episode series seems destined for the awards show circuit.



Amy Amatangelo, the TV Gal®, is a Boston-based freelance writer and a member of the Television Critics Association. She wasn’t allowed to watch much TV as a child and now her parents have to live with this as her career. You can follow her on Twitter (@AmyTVGal).

