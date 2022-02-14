Paste Power Rankings: The 5 Best TV Shows on Right Now

The rules for the Power Rankings are simple: Any current series on TV qualifies, whether it’s a comedy, drama, news program, animated series, variety show or sports event. It can be on a network, basic cable, premium channel, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube or whatever you can stream on your smart TV, as long as a new episode was made available within the past week (ending Sunday) —or, in the case of shows released all at once, it has to have been released within the previous four weeks.

The voting panel is composed of Paste Editors and TV writers with a pretty broad range of tastes. Happy viewing!

Honorable Mention: Raised by Wolves (HBO Max), Reacher (Amazon Prime Video), The Righteous Gemstones (HBO), Single Drunk Female (Freeform/Hulu), Somebody, Somewhere (HBO Max)

Network: ABC (Hulu the next day)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

This Week: Gardening is hard! So is getting healthy food at the school cafeteria.

The best new network show of the season is already delighting viewers and dominating 2022. Quinta Brunson writes, executive produces, and stars in this ABC comedy inspired by her mother’s experience as a teacher in the Philadelphia public school system. The show is both hilarious and poignant as it lays bare the inequities in public education both for the children and those who are dedicated in their profession to enriching their lives. Keep an eye out for Tyler James Williams as a substitute and Sheryl Lee Ralph as the veteran teacher who has seen it all. —Amy Amatangelo

Network: Disney+

Last Week’s Ranking: Honorable Mention

This Week: Grogu. That is all.

Fun as it was to watch, much has been said about The Mandalorian’s meandering plots, especially in its second season. And in many ways, The Book of Boba Fett was itself like one extended Mandalorian side story. A DLC, if you will. Technically the show was about the titular bounty hunter, and yet, he was constantly upstaged by more interesting characters throughout the short season. Then two episodes before the finale, Boba reintroduces the Mandalorian Din Djarin himself, along with a host of characters from the latter’s show. At that point any lingering interest in Boba dwindled away.

The Book of Boba Fett was a mess from the start narratively, but it wasn’t terrible. Did it need to exist? Eh. But for all of Boba’s narrative faults, as little more than a pastiche of various Star Wars properties, the relationship between Grogu and Mando proves how these shows can work and even shine when focused on new characters and new situations. The Mandalorian might have been a tour around familiar Star Wars worlds, and Boba a collection of greatest hits in terms of lore, but the thing that continues to stand out is how much an orphaned bounty hunter (turned hot space daddy) came to care for and love a tiny alien child as his own. That brief reunion with all the “I missed you, too” packed more of a punch than anything else in the entire Boba series, because we had time to know and care about them. They weren’t just an old reference; they created their own clan, after all, to make something new, something good. Something worth fighting for. And ultimately, they were the best part of a show that wasn’t even about them. —Allison Keene

Network: Hulu

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

This Week: Directed by Lake Bell, this week’s episode really showed the toll the scandal starts to take on Pamela.

Much like its subject matter, Hulu’s Pam & Tommy is a series that, on the surface, feels like it’s going to be a joke. Happily, it’s not—the series not only contains surprising emotional depth but feels like an important piece of the much-needed reckoning our pop culture is currently undergoing when it comes to the misogynistic way we treated female celebrities in the 1990s. Featuring a pair of uncannily accurate physical transformations and layered performances from stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy is a series that manages to harness the utter ridiculousness of its premise for good. -Lacy Milas Baugher [Full Review]

Network: Netflix

Last Week’s Ranking: Not Eligible

This Week: Shonda Rhimes new series is a wildly-accented delight.

In the late 2010s, a young woman going by the name of Anna Delvey effortlessly conned New York’s rich and powerful into believing she was a German heiress, defrauding both people and institutions out of vast sums of money to support her lavish lifestyle. In 2019 she was found guilty and sent to prison, but by then—thanks in large part to a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler detailing the case and the mysterious woman behind it—Anna was a star.

Netflix’s new nine-episode miniseries comes from Shonda Rhimes, and is the perfect Shondaland series in that it is incredibly fun to watch but filled with issues. The first is star Julia Garner’s divisive accent. If you can get past that, though, Inventing Anna is undeniably engrossing. Anna remains an inscrutable figure throughout, one referred to as both a scared girl and Hannibal Lecter. By all accounts, both are true. It’s also delightful to see frivolously rich people get played by someone who uses their own tricks and mores against them. Anna was able to so easily move to the pinnacle of New York society because she understood that by flashing money and posturing as wealthy and unbothered, doors would open. They did. The story lays bare a damning portrait of a shallow and money-obsessed culture of elites (and those who leech off of them), while also making us wish that we were a part of it. Who is Anna Delvey? An heiress? A folk hero? A con woman? A girl with a dream? An aspiration? An inspiration? Perhaps Anna Delvey is, and was, whoever you need her to be. —Allison Keene [Full Review]

Network: Apple TV+

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

This Week: An absolute delight.

If I can only use one word to describe Christopher Miller’s genre-defying murder mystery The Afterparty, it’s “super-freaking-fun.” The eight-episode first season follows the investigation of a high-profile murder that occurs at a high school reunion afterparty. Each episode is a retelling of the night’s events as viewed through the lens of a different popular film genre that corresponds to the perspective and personality of the person being interrogated. The result is a series that both operates within and pokes fun at the tropes of not just the formulaic murder mystery, but also romantic comedies, psychological thrillers, musicals, and high school movies. It’s not a terribly deep show, but with a cast filled with actors and actresses who are often the funniest and best parts of every project they’re in, it’s an exceptionally good time from start to finish. [Full Review] —Kaitlin Thomas



