The 5 New Shows You Can't Miss in June

June is busting out all over. Whatever TV slowdown happened because of the pandemic is quickly residing. Gone are the days where you might possibly (maybe?) get caught up on every show you wanted to watch. TV is once again going full speed ahead.

This month we will be talking about the new Disney+ series Loki (June 9), the delightfully titled Kevin Can F—k Himself (June 20, AMC), and the long-awaited return of Evil (also June 20), moving to Paramount+. And don’t worry, we will be all over the end of FX’s Pose and saying goodbye to the ladies of Freeform’s The Bold Type and Amazon’s longest running original series Bosch.

But, as always, we don’t want you to miss out on any of the great TV coming your way. Here are the five new, under-the-radar shows you can’t miss this month (for more TV recommendations, check out our Summer Guide).

Executive Producers: Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner.

Stars: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail, and Aiysha Hart

Premiere Date: June 3 on Peacock

Don’t be fooled by the title, which makes this six-episode series sound like a sketch comedy show. Created, written, and directed by Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts follows London-based Muslim female punk band called—that’s right—Lady Parts. In the pilot, PhD student and part-time music teacher Amina Hussain (Anjana Vasan), who throws up every time she’s had to perform on stage, is recruited to be the band’s lead guitarist. The streaming era has brought much needed diversity to whose stories are being told, and the hilarious and charming series is true to the Muslim experience while simultaneously upending clichés and stereotypes.

Executive Producers: Stacie Passon, Ruth McCance, Peter Carlton

Stars: Juno Temple, Yumna Marwan, Hugh Skinner

Premiere Date: June 6 at 9 p.m. on Starz

Juno Temple, so positively delightful as Keely on Ted Lasso, headlines this six-episode adaptation of Anaïs Nin’s erotic short stories. Temple is New York heiress Lucy Savage living in Tangier, Morocco in 1955. Lucy has left her dysfunctional parents behind for a new life with her husband Hugo Cavendish-Smyth (Hugh Skinner). However, Hugo, for reasons that soon become clear, isn’t interested in a life with his new wife. Her husband’s disinterest allows Lucy to discover all that Tangier has to offer including a friendship with dominatrix Cherifa (Yumna Marwan).

Executive Producers: Jeffrey Paul King, Marc Webb, Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, Irene Litinsky, Leo Pearlman

Stars: Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez, Megan Follows

Premiere Date: June 14 at 9 p.m. on the CW

Prior to November 2020, many of us may have thought of wanting to succeed from the union. When the mineral coltan is found in the small town of Greylock, New Hampshire, Lydon Industries wants to force people to sell their homes and take over the town. That doesn’t sit well with high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) who isn’t ready to watch her town disappear so some rich company can get even richer. A loophole allows Greylock to claim international sovereignty and form their own country from scratch—no easy task! Sarah will try to do all this while dealing with her estranged brother Danny (Luke Mitchell) and her mother’s (Megan Follows) troubled past.

Executive Producer: Red Rock Films

Stars: Patton Oswalt

Premiere Date: June 16 on Netflix

From the same company behind Disney+’s delightful Secrets of the Whales comes this eight-episode series narrated by Patton Oswalt. Every summer, the endangered African penguins descend on Simon’s Town in South Africa with one objective: find a mate and procreate. While on their six-month mission they take over the town from causing traffic jams and basically waddling around like they own the place. The stakes are high for these 1,000 penguin couples. It’s like The Bachelor but with animals!

Executive Producers: Ali Schouten, Phill Lewis, Miranda Cosgrove

Stars: Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, Jaidyn Triplett

Premiere Date: June 17 on Paramount+

What would a new streaming platform be without a return to a beloved pop-culture property from our youth? Disney+ has Mighty Ducks, Peacock has Punky Brewster, and now Paramount+ has a 13-episode revival of Carly which ran from 2007-2012 on Nickelodeon. Set 10 years after the original series, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) is living in the same apartment building she grew up in with her best friend Harper (new cast member Laci Mosley). Jerry Trainor is back as Carly’s older brother Spencer and Nathan Kress as Carly’s best friend (possible love interest??) Freddie. Jaidyn Triplett also joins the cast as Freddie’s stepdaughter Millicent. Social media has changed a lot in the last decade. How will Carly adapt?



Amy Amatangelo, the TV Gal®, is a Boston-based freelance writer and a member of the Television Critics Association. She wasn’t allowed to watch much TV as a child and now her parents have to live with this as her career. You can follow her on Twitter (@AmyTVGal).

