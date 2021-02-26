The 5 New TV Shows You Can't Miss in March

Sigh. Another month, another new streaming platform. Actually this one is just new-ish. Paramount+, which launches on March 4 and has already promised a gazillion (rough estimate) reboots, is in part a rebranding of the artist formerly known as CBS All Access. You might have seen Paramount+’s commercials during the Super Bowl. I think they aired once or twice? (Here’s everything you need to know.)

There continues to be So. Much. TV. So many streaming platforms. And just not enough time (or money!) to give them all equal attention.

We here at Paste TV will be covering Mighty Ducks: Game Changer when it launches on Disney+ on March 26. We will be taking a look at NatGeo’s Genius: Aretha when it debuts on March 21 and just reviewed NBC’s latest drama Debris.

But, as always, we don’t want you to miss a thing. Here are the five new, under-the-radar shows you can’t miss this month:

Executive Producer: Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, Jennie Monica

Stars: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Carolyn Lawrence Carlos Alazraqui, Kate Higgins

Premiere Date: March 4 on Paramount+

A slew of new series premiere on Paramount+ when it launches on March 4 including this SpongeBob prequel which follows ten-year old SpongeBob (voiced, as always, by Tom Kenny) and his buddies at summer camp. In addition to the characters we know and love including Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) and Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), the series also introduces two new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings voiced by Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins. The series will first air on Paramount+ before airing on Nickelodeon later this year. The first six episodes of the 13-episode season will be available on March 4.

Executive Producer: Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead

Stars: James Nesbitt, Charlene McKenna, Lisa Dwan, Lorcan Cranitch, Ian McElhinney

Premiere Date: March 15 on AcornTV

This BBC One Irish crime thriller, already a hit in the UK, moves stateside. James Nesbitt stars as Detective Tom Brannick in this four-part series. Brannick is looking into a 20-year-old cold case tied to Northern Ireland’s turbulent past. As Brannick tries to unmask the assassin known as “Goliath,” the truth about what happened to his wife, who disappeared many years ago, begins to emerge. The show is the first production from showrunner Jed Mercurio’s new production company HTM Television, and for writer Chris Brandon who is penning his first TV series.

Executive Producer: Caryn Lucas

Stars: Katharine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, Griffin McIntyre, Janet Varney, Eric Balfour

Premiere Date: March 19 on Netflix

Do you miss The Nanny? Let’s be honest. Who doesn’t? Katherine McPhee stars country singer Bailey who leaves her Nashville dreams behind to be a nanny for Beau’s (Eddie Cibrian) five children. What she doesn’t expect to find is maybe the kids will become the band she’s been missing all along. Come for the outrageous southern accents and stay for the goofy sitcom escape we all need.

Executive Producer: Michael D. Ratner

Premiere Date: March 23 on YouTube

On July 24, 2018, Demi Lovato suffered a near fatal overdose. Now she is finally ready to tell her fans what happened. The four-episode series chronicles what lead up to her overdose and how she has been doing since. The filming for the footage of this series began with Lovato’s 2018 “Tell Me You Love Me World Tour” which was a follow-up to her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. Elton John and Christina Aguilera are among the celebrities interviewed along with Lovato’s family and friends.

Executive Producer: Bertram van Munster, Elise Doganieri

Premiere Date: March 29 at 10 p.m. on National Geographic

Four teams of three race around the world for a $1 million dollar prize in this seven-episode series from National Geographic. They also begin their journeys from four different corners of the globe. A group of friends from Anchorage, Alaska who have known each other for 15 years begin the race in Russia. Co-workers from Denver, Colorado, begin their trek in Canada. A group from San Diego, California begin in South America while friends from Seattle, Washington start off in Southeast Asia. In this two-part race, which certainly sounds like The Amazing Race on steroids, they will cross jungles, frozen arctic, deserts, cities, mountains and oceans to be the first team to reach the buoy holding the prize.



