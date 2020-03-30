Netflix’s Locke & Key Renewed for Season 2

Netflix announced Monday that Locke & Key will be renewed for Season 2. The supernatural drama series based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic book franchise released via IDW Publishing premiered in February after years of development. The show landed at Hulu first before being developed (and ultimately redeveloped) for Netflix.

more keys, more demons, more aloha Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators,” said co-showrunners Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse, per THR. “We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story,” they added.

Locke & Key “revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them,” according to its synopsis.

The series stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones, Laysla De Oliveira, Emilia Jones and Griffin Gluck.

A return date has not yet been announced. In the meantime, check out the Season 1 trailer below.