AMC Greenlights National Anthem, New Series from Contagion Writer Scott Z. Burns

Contagion has suddenly become a staple of at-home viewing during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, Scott Z. Burns, the writer behind Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi drama, is scripting a new project for AMC.

Burns is the series creator of National Anthem, a forthcoming musical anthology dramedy series executive produced by Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul). AMC announced Tuesday it had greenlit National Anthem and brought on T Bone Burnett (The Hunger Games) as the music producer, with Craig Finn of The Hold Steady also attached on the music production side.

According to Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Studios and AMC Network’s Entertainment Group, “National Anthem is a family drama with deep resonant things to say about the fragility of our country, our world and our planet. Plus … it’s a musical! In Scott’s genius hands this results in a hugely original, intense, funny and moving piece of writing.”

A press release describes the plot of the series, which has been given an eight-episode order, saying that it is “the tragically funny story of a middle class midwestern family tumbling down the ladder of American society, periodically bursting into song as they struggle to catch themselves.”

Burns said, “Craig, T Bone and I are thrilled to be working with Mark and AMC. We are so grateful for the chance to write about this moment in time and surround our characters with songs.”

AMC has not yet announced a premiere date or any cast details for National Anthem.