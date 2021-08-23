Cowboy Bebop: Netflix Sets Release Date, Unveils First Images of Live-Action Series

At long last, Netflix has released the first images for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. And they look great. The show follows a group of ragtag bounty hunters on their adventures through space, as they reckon with their pasts and futures. The live-action series stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine—and if you look closely, you’ll notice an appearance by their enhanced corgi companion, EIN.

Though not featured in these images, we also know that Alex Hassell will play Spike’s nemesis Vicious, and Elena Satine will appear as Spike’s former lover Julia. There is confirmation that Ed, the group’s young hacker ally, will also be in the show, although no casting announcements have been made yet.

Cowboy Bebop is set to premiere November 19th on Netflix; check out these eight first-look images below:



