Netflix's Human Resources Trailer Promises More Foul-Mouthed Fun

In advance of a March 18, 2022 premiere, Netflix has released a much longer and more involved trailer for its upcoming Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources, highlighting the new cast members and giving us our first idea of the look and tone of the new animated series. Suffice to say, it’s still the same foul-mouthed and irreverent style that made Big Mouth such a hit, combining an unflinching critique of human emotionality and sexuality with zany anthropomorphized characters that represent various aspects of our psyches. That, and lots of swearing and farting.

Like Big Mouth, Human Resources immediately stands out for the fact that it can boast a ridiculously stacked cast—not only returning voices such as Maya Rudolph, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer and series creator Nick Kroll, but brand new additions that include the likes of Hugh Jackman, Lupita Nyong’o, Helen Mirren, Henry Winkler, Janelle Monae and more. It might legitimately be one of the most impressive vocal casts ever assembled for an animated series, but no one doubts that Netflix has the budget to pull such a thing off.

As for how the show might differ from Big Mouth, the main difference seems to be more of a focus on the adult human characters, who are obviously able to grapple with life experiences (such as pregnancy) that the show couldn’t depict junior high students tackling. Will Human Resources be missing something in terms of a more childish innocence and spirit of discovery, by moving into a more adult world? We’ll have a better idea when the series arrives on March 18. Meanwhile, check out the extended new trailer below.