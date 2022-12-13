Giancarlo Esposito Leads an Exciting Crime Heist in Netflix's Kaleidoscope Trailer

Netflix has just released the trailer Kaleidoscope, an experimental anthology series designed to be watched in any order.

The official synopsis states, “Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?”

Loosely based on a real-life event where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, the exciting heist series takes a non-linear approach to its eight episodes. Netflix will randomize the orders in which the episodes are played, providing an entirely unique and immersive experience for the viewers. Instead of numbers, the episodes are labelled after colors—given the Kaleidoscope title—that all lead to the epic season finale titled “White: The Heist.”

The anthology series stars Giancarlo Esposito as the leader of the crew. He’s joined by Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Peter Mark Kendall, and Jordan Mendoza. Esposito’s main antagonist will be played by Rufus Sewell, who leads a team including Tati Gabrielle, Soojeong Son, and Hemky Madera. The cast is rounded out by Niousha Noor and Bubba Weiler, who play FBI agents on the case.

Kaleidoscope is created by Eric Garcia, who executive produces the series alongside Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger, Russell Fine, Garrett Lerner, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy. Fine, Everardo Gout, Mairzee Almas, and Robert Townsend serve as directors.

Check out the full trailer below; Kaleidoscope will premiere January 1st, 2023 on Netflix.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.