Netflix's Master of None to Debut Third Season This May

Allora! Master of None is returning to Netflix, according to a tweet from Netflix Queue’s Twitter account. After a four-year hiatus from Aziz Ansari’s comedy series, the show is slated to return for a third season this coming May. Netflix has yet to confirm an official premiere date for the upcoming season, but they did slip it into their “New on Netflix” video for the month to come.

According to Variety, the third season is expected to depart from Dev’s (Aziz Ansari) main storyline to focus more on Denise (Lena Waithe). Early reports also show that The End of the F***ing World’s Naomi Ackie is set to join the cast.

Between the second and third seasons of Master of None, lead creator Ansari faced backlash for sexual misconduct allegations. The comedian was accused of “aggressive” acts via a Babe.net article, in which one woman recounted “the worst night of her life” with him.

“It really hit me that I was violated,” the woman, using the pseudonym of Grace, told Babe.net. “I felt really emotional all at once when we sat down there. That that whole experience was actually horrible.”

Since the release of the article, Ansari moved to London and has yet to fully return to the public eye, other than his 2019 Netflix stand-up special Right Now. He addresses the call-out in the special. “There’s times I felt scared,” Ansari says in Right Now. “There’s times I felt humiliated. There’s times I felt embarrassed. And ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way.”

Other than a May premiere, again, Netflix has set no specific release date nor announced any other details about the project. The second season faced a similarly odd premiere schedule—debuting two years after the first—and Netflix has stayed hush about the future of the show since allegations arose.

Both seasons of Master of None are available to stream on Netflix.



