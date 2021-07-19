Sex Education Season 3: Jason Isaacs and Jemima Kirke "Choose Moordale Academy" in New Teaser

Jemima Kirke has enrolled in the ranks of Moordale Academy, joining Netflix series Sex Education for its upcoming third season. In a new teaser for Season 3, Kirke introduces herself as the new Headmistress, Mrs. Hope Haddon, joining actors Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, and Gillian Anderson in the sex-focused comedy series.

This teaser also reveals the premiere date for Season 3 of Sex Education. Eight new episodes will hit Netflix on September 17. Things will pick up where they left off in Season 2, with Otis and the gang still trying their best to make it through the pitfalls of high school, all while managing the chaos of teenage hormones.

Teasing the weird, genitalia-involved comedy we’ve come to love and expect from Sex Education, a press release for Season 3 warns: “Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff.” Jason Isaacs will also be joining the cast of Sex Education “playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother.”

“Sex Education” is written and created by Laurie Nunn. This season, Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright will be writing and Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo will serve as directors. Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.

Check out the cheeky new teaser for Season 3 of Sex Education, a peppy ad for Moordale Academy featuring all of our favorite students.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.