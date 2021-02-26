Shadow and Bone Trailer Unveils a Sneak Peek into Netflix's Magical Grishaverse

Neflix is sending viewers into the Shadow Fold. The streamer has released the first trailer for Shadow and Bone, a series based on the worldwide bestseller by Leigh Bardugo. The series, created by Eric Heisserer, will follow the events of the first novel in the Grisha trilogy. Though the entire series will drop later this spring, the latest trailer offers a peek into the fantastical world of mapmakers, magic, and the perilous Shadow Fold.

Primarily following quiet orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), Shadow and Bone will send viewers flying through the dangerous quest against a war-torn world. When Alina uncovers powers that could set her country free from violence and death, she is pulled from everything she knows and dropped into the world of the Grisha. In order to battle against the Shadow fold, she’ll need to learn the ways of the elite army and find allies to trust.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to The Shadow Fold, “a scar on the map that tore our country in two.” Alina stares right into the dark swarm, seemingly unafraid. But her army is attacked by dragons, dark powers, other magical beings, and sent back out of the Fold. Though it’s not clear exactly where this universe is, it looks a little like a fantastical version of Imperial Russia.

Along with Li, Freddy Carter, Archie Renaux, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Simon Sears, and Julian Kostov are set to co-star in the series. Shadow and Bone was created by Heisserer and Bardugo, with Vanya Asher, Daegan Fryklind, Shelley Meals, Christina Strain, and M. Scott Veach as co-writers.

All eight episodes of Shadow and Bone will be available to stream on Netflix on April 23.



Fletcher Peters is a New York-based journalist whose writing has appeared in Decider, Jezebel, and Film School Rejects, among other spots.

