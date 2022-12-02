Netflix Cancels Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club After One Season

What a tragic day for fans of the Flanaverse, as Netflix has just cancelled The Midnight Club after one season. It’s also a bit ironic, considering news of its cancellation came hours following the announcement that Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are leaving Netflix for a new overall deal with Amazon Studios.

Based on Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, The Midnight Club is Flanagan’s first venture into the world of YA horror, and it was built to be an ongoing series that adapts several of Pike’s other works into mini stories. Some fans have considered the show to be a weaker addition to the Flanaverse, given its younger target audience and lack of finality. Nevertheless, the series still received great critical praise, and Paste’s own Lacy Baugher Milas wrote that The Midnight Club is a “surprisingly thoughtful rumination on what it means to die, although its deeper truths come wrapped in the bright candy coating of a teen drama.” The softer levels of horror also lets even the biggest scaredy-cats dip their toes into all that the genre has to offer.

While it’s disappointing that we won’t get to see how the show was going to wrap up, fans will be happy to know that Flanagan has posted the answers to the dangling cliffhangers and storylines on Tumblr, providing at least some form of closure.

Netflix’s final project with Flanagan will be next year’s The Fall of the House of Usher, which will feature many familiar Flanaverse faces we have all grown to adore, including veterans like Kate Siegel and Rahul Kohli, as well as The Midnight Club’s own recent breakout stars Igby Rigney, Aya Furukawa, and Sauriyan Sapkota, to name a few.

The Midnight Club is currently streaming on Netflix.



