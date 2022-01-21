Sanditon Season 2 Trailer Teases Charlotte Getting Her Groove Back

After some questions about the direction of Season 1 and then the unfortunate departure of star Theo James before Season 2, I’m back on the Sanditon train. The restructuring of the show (away from its Austen roots—which had some major liberties taken with her general vibe anyway—and towards something more Bridgerton-like) with a bevy of new suitors is an exciting prospect.

The first teaser released by PBS Masterpiece doesn’t give away much, but it does look to be a delightful return full of romantic promise (even though I would really like to see a slideshow here of suitors).

According to a press release, “The new series will pick up the action nine months later, as the town is growing in popularity, and will feature characters familiar and new. Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love…but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before? The Parkers are back, as Tom (Kris Marshall) strives to rebuild Sanditon. But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town.”

But wait, there’s more!

The Army arrives to make Sanditon their new base and with them bring potential new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents. New characters this season include Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Industry), a mysterious resident with a complex family history, who is in stark contrast to self-assured war hero Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones, Grace), his rival for Charlotte’s affections. We also meet Charlotte’s spirited younger sister, Alison Heywood (Rosie Graham, Outlander), who comes to Sanditon to pursue her own romantic dream. Alison is soon acquainted with the handsome and charming Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays, Still So Awkward). Other intriguing newcomers include Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake, Normal People), a courageous character (if a little rough around the edges), and the striking and flamboyant Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos, Versailles), a Byronic artist who arrives to paint portraits of Sanditon’s fashionable and wealthy residents.

Check out the teaser trailer below; Sanditon Season 2 premieres Sunday, March 20th on PBS Masterpiece.



