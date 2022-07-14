Jon Bernthal Is Framed in First Thirsty Trailer for Showtime's American Gigolo

Showtime just dropped the hot new trailer for their upcoming series, American Gigolo, which features a simmering mystery over the backdrop of Blondie’s “Call Me.” The eight-episode series is a remake of the 1980 film of the same name, (originally directed by Paul Schrader), with Nikki Toscano serving as showrunner and executive producer. The first episode will arrive two days early on Showtime’s streaming platform, with subsequent weekly episodes airing simultaneously on both streaming and linear throughout the rest of the season.

According to a press release, “American Gigolo follows Julian Kaye after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover, his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.”

Starring (a busy) Jon Bernthal as the titular Julian Kaye and Rosie O’Donnell as Detective Sunday, the series also features Gretchen Mol (Michelle), Lizzie Brochere (Isabelle), Gabriel LaBelle (Johnny), and Leland Orser (Richard), alongside guest stars Wayne Brady (Lorenzo), Alex Fernandez, Sandrine Holt, Yolonda Ross, and Melora Walters. American Gigolo (1980) producer Jerry Bruckheimer is serving as an executive producer as well.

Check out the trailer below; American Gigolo premieres Friday, September 9th on the Showtime app, and will make its on-air debut Sunday, September 11 at 9/8c on Showtime.



