American Rust Trailer: Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney Star in Showtime's Small-Town Crime Drama

Adapted from the critically acclaimed novel by Philipp Meyer, American Rust is coming to Showtime this September. Starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, the series is a family drama set in a Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania. The first trailer reveals a small town on the brink of collapse after a dramatic crime.

Daniels leads as the chief of police, tasked with investigating a homicide that threatens to tear the town apart. He will also executive produce the series. Described as a “story of survival and transcendence,” American Rust is led by showrunner Dan Futterman. The Oscar nominee will also executive produce and write the series.

Also starring in the series will be Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang. Michael DeLuca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and Elisa Ellis will serve as additional producers.

American Rust premieres on Sunday, September 12 at 10 pm on Showtime. Check out the trailer below:



