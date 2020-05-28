Tonight on Quaran-Torials: Phil Rosenthal Teaches Us How To Order In Like A Pro

Quaran-Torials is our ongoing weekly Instagram live series, happening every Thursday night at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST over on our Instagram (@pastemagazine). Some of our favorite folks—including musicians, actors, drink connoisseurs, comedians, authors and more!—will teach us something new each week, from cocktail recipes to incense curation to guitar lessons.

This week’s Quaran-Torials guest is Phil Rosenthal, who you know as the writer/creator of beloved sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. These days, he hosts a delightful food/travel program on Netflix called Somebody Feed Phil. Season 3 of the show returns tomorrow, Friday, May 29, on the streaming platform, and to celebrate its arrival, Phil will guest on tonight’s Quaran-Torials. If you’re like us, you’re probably tired of cooking every night, so why not treat yourself and order in? Phil will show us how to properly order takeout like a pro tonight. Tune in at 6 p.m. EST/ 3 p.m. PST and find more details below. Don’t miss it!