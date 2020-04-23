Russian Doll Co-Creator Leslye Headland Will Take on a Star Wars Series at Disney+

Disney Plus is tacking on another Star Wars series, bringing its current count to four, but this one at least has something new to make it unique: It will be the first female-fronted, live-action Star Wars project since the inception of the series 43 years ago.

According to Variety, a new series is in development from Leslye Headland, the co-creator, showrunner and executive producer of Netflix’s Russian Doll. Headland would likewise be writing and showrunning on this as-yet-unnamed Star Wars project.

Now, the exciting bit: Plot details are unknown, but the series would reportedly be “a female-centric series that takes place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.” That could mean MANY things, but think of the possibilities. A female Jedi knight during the time of the Old Republic? A woman who is a fighter pilot or spy for the Rebellion? The Imperial Navy’s first female Admiral, who faces constant misogyny in the workplace? Who’s to say, but by its very nature this series is likely to look quite different from everything Star Wars we’ve seen to date.

Headland is of course known for Russian Doll, a show that garnered an impressive 13 Emmy nominations for its first season. She’s also a writer-director for stage and screen, including the film Sleeping With Other People and episodes of the TV series Terriers, Blunt Talk, SMILF and Black Monday.

Headland’s Star Wars series would join flagship Disney Plus product The Mandalorian, already confirmed for its second and third seasons, along with an unnamed Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring a returning Ewan McGregor and a Rogue One prequel series starring Diego Luna as that film’s Cassian Andor. That’s could make for quite the traffic jam of streaming Star Wars content, but we doubt the fans will be complaining too much.