Watch the Outlander Cast Tease Season 6 and Share Useful Skills from Filming

It has been a very long droughtlander thanks to the pandemic, but Outlander Season 6 promises to be a good one! They series sees us return to Fraser’s Ridge to start the new season, and we got to talk with Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton, Cesar Domboy and Lauren Lyle, and Caitriona Balfe about their characters and what we can expect.

Plus, we found out what skills they have learned on the show that they can use in real life! Check out the interviews in the videos below; Outlander returns March 5th on Starz.

