Outlander Season 6 Teaser: The Storm of War Approaches

Droughtlander felt particularly long this time around, because what is time? Despite all of the turmoil that happens on the show, though, Outlander remains one of TV’s coziest series—and certainly one of its most romantic. Romance is at the forefront of the first Outlander Season 6 teaser trailer, which shows a montage of all of our beloved couples who are residing at Fraser’s Ridge and waiting in trepidation for the Revolutionary War to begin.

According to a press release, “The last time we saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.” As for what’s next,

The sixth season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an “outlander,” so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

The series is set to return in “early 2022” on Starz, where you can catch up on all of the current episodes right now. Check out the teaser and poster below:



