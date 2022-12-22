First Outlander Season 7 Teaser Confirms Summer 2023 Return

Today Starz has bestowed a gift on Outlander fans: A short teaser for Season 7, along with confirmation that these new episodes will come our way in the summer of 2023.

The teaser features dialogue between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe), where the former describes dreaming of electric light. When Claire asks how he can dream of something he’s never seen, he replies simply: “I dream of the past. Why would I not dream of the future?”

As cozy and romantic as the series always is, and as lush as its settings are, the teaser also reminds us of the constant peril the Frasers are always in—including a quick look at Claire at the gallows and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) giving birth. The upcoming season will also see the return of Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin), Young Ian (John Bell), Lord John Grey (David Berry), Lizzie (Caitlin O’Ryan) and twins Josiah and Keziah (Paul Gorman). They will be joined by new cast members Charles Vandervaart (“William Ransom”), Izzy Meikle-Small (“Rachel Hunter”), and Joey Phillips (“Denzell Hunter”).

Check out the Outlander teaser below, along with the Season 7 poster, which asks “when do you belong?”



