Revel in the Visual Splendor of Netflix's Final Trailer for The Sandman

For decades, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman was one of those classic graphic novel/fantasy properties that most Hollywood producers considered to fall in the “unadaptable” camp. The story is simply too sprawling, weird and ambitious, and the fantastic setting of The Dreaming demands a visual approach unlike anything one typically sees on the small screen. But in an era when CGI has advanced to such a level as it has today, the temptation to finally visualize the world of Dream of the Endless, the shaper of dreams, becomes impossible to resist. Morpheus himself is the patron of artists, and his power over dream extends to those who make their dreams come alive on film. So hopefully this new Netflix series, premiering on Aug. 5, 2022, has his blessing.

The final trailer, which you can see below, at least hints more than any of the previous ones at the depths of visual splendor we can expect from this big-budget adaptation of Gaiman’s work. We’re given much closer glimpses at its cast of iconic comics characters this time around, from the rogue nightmare on the loose known as The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), to Gwendoline Christie taking on the meaty role of Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. And yes, if you’re wondering—this is the same DC Lucifer who eventually goes on to star in the FOX series of the same name, though Christie’s is obviously a different interpretation of the same character, who was created by Gaiman for The Sandman. More than anything, though, this trailer seems to have the right dramatic weight for the series, capturing the portentous and foreboding presence of Dream. And that’s one of the biggest things that any adaptation of The Sandman would need to get right.

At this point, we can’t wait to dive into the series and its extremely impressive ensemble cast. Just another 10 days or so—The Sandman hits Netflix with its first season on Aug. 5, 2022. Check out the trailer below.