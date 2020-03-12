Watch an Exclusive Trailer for Tim and Eric's New Sitcom Beef House

It’s been three years since we last saw Tim and Eric together on Adult Swim, but the Beef Boys are finally back together again with Beef House. Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim’s new sitcom premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, March 29, at 12:15 a.m (that’s early Monday morning, technically, but you know what we mean), and from what we’ve seen it promises to be an old-fashioned, traditional family sitcom built on a foundation of good values and clean fun. That’s obviously not true, but hey, you can draw a clear, if very twisted, line from the Miller-Boyett sitcoms of the ‘80s (think Perfect Strangers, Family Matters, and, yes, Full House) to the heavily Tim and Eric-ified mutation seen in

Beef House.

Tim and Eric are joined in the Beef House by Jamie-Lynn Sigler of The Sopranos, along with three familiar faces from some of their previous work, Ron Auster, Tennessee Luke, and Ben Hur. And keep an eye out for some quality cameos, like Michael Bowen, who’s been fantastic in like 100 things but who I can only remember off the top of my head as that preppie asshole boyfriend in Valley Girl.

Here’s a short preview of what you can expect from Beef House, exclusively here at Paste. Check it out below and keep an eye out for the show’s premiere on Sunday, March 29.

Oh, wait, Michael Bowen was also in Breaking Bad. And Kill Bill. And Lost. And now he’s in Beef House. He’s a true legend among character actors.