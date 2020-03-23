Watch Tim and Eric's New Sitcom Beef House Right Now

If you are one of those people who just absolutely could not wait six more days to watch Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim’s new show Beef House, the universe has some good news for you: Adult Swim has made the first episode available for free on its website. If you’ve been waiting for a 12-minute sitcom that’s part TGIF, part Lynchian horror show, and thus 100% Tim and Eric, then you’ll love the Beef Boys and their titular house.

This first episode is the stronger of the two Paste has seen, in large part because of Michael Bowen, an exemplary character actor who has left an indelible impression on American pop culture through movies like Valley Girl and Kill Bill like an episode or two of Lost. Okay he’s also in Breaking Bad, as the leader of the white supremacists in that last season, and thus the guy who got to boss around the always intimidating (especially when he’s trying to act nice) Jesse Plemons.

Oh man, how could I have forgotten about Night of the Comet?

Anyway, Michael Bowen is one of our favorites, and he pops up in this first episode of Beef House as an old army buddy of Heidecker’s who is inexplicably like 25 years older than him. (Seriously, it kinda hurts my brain that actors who were playing college students in Valley Girl are now in their mid-to-late 60s.) His character and storyline are absurd in the best of ways, as is Beef House as a whole. If you’re looking for an entry point into the sprawling weirdness of Tim and Eric’s work (either together or apart), Beef House would be a good place to start.

Here’s that link again. Future episodes will premiere on Adult Swim every Sunday night (Monday morning) at 12:15 a.m., right after another new Adult Swim show, Three Busy Debras, which stars Mitra Jouhari, Sandy Honig and Alyssa Stonoha. It all starts this Sunday, March 29.