Netflix Sets Three-Body Problem Series from Game of Thrones EPs, Rian Johnson, Alexander Woo

Science fiction fans, rejoice! In a press release distributed today from VP of Original Series Drama, Peter Friedlander, Netflix announced that they had acquired Chinese author Liu Cixin’s trilogy, The Three-Body Problem, for adaptation. For fans unfamiliar with the books,The Three-Body Problem trilogy imagines humanity’s first blush with alien life. With the sophistication displayed within the novels — Cixin’s writing has won the Hugo Award — audiences can expect a fine-tuned story similar to the 2016 Ted Chiang-inspired film, Arrival.

On the production sign, a crowded field jostles to steer this project. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) and Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) count among the writers and executive producers, with Rian Johnson and Ram Johnson (Looper, Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi) additionally signed on to executive direct and produce. The team appears fired up to develop this project, with Woo stating that The Three-Body Problem “combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes – all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory.” Stay tuned for more updates on what seems to be a new, promising hit show from the biggest names in the business.



