Watch the Trailer for A Black Lady Sketch Show's Second Season

We’re exactly two weeks away from A Black Lady Sketch Show’s return to HBO with its second season, which means it’s the perfect time to drop a trailer. And based on what it shows, Robin Thede’s Emmy-nominated sketch comedy will be as hilarious as ever. As LaToya Ferguson wrote for Paste in her review of the first season, A Black Lady Sketch Show explores the broad spectrum of Black culture and Black women experiences in America in a way that’s smart, funny, irreverent, and refreshingly not that political, and it doesn’t seem to have missed a step in the two years since its debut.

For season two, Thede and her co-stars Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis are joined by new cast members Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend and an impressive list of guest stars. (Unfortunately season one stand-out Quinta Brunson had to miss season two due to Covid-related schedule issues.) The trailer runs down all those guest spots, and the sheer amount of concentrated starpower might outdo the first season, which memorably featured Angela Bassett in an Emmy-nominated performance in the sketch “Angela Bassett is the Baddest Bitch.”

If you missed the first season, go check out LaToya Ferguson’s review for Paste, and then catch up on HBO Max. You’ve got two weeks to get ready: the second season premieres on HBO on Friday, April 23, at 11 p.m., and will also stream on HBO Max.