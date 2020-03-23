Here's an Exclusive Preview of an Audible Original Starring Paul Rudd and Jack McBrayer

No, Escape from Virtual Island isn’t about pulling your friends away from the new Animal Crossing game. It’s the name of an upcoming Audible Original comedy series starring Paul Rudd, Jack McBrayer, Paula Pell, Amber Ruffin and more. The series, which is written by John Lutz of 30 Rock and SNL, is about an expensive VR adventure park at a secluded island resort in the future, where wealthy guests (who, coincidentally, happen to be voiced by an all-star cast of comic actors) can live out any fantasy they desire. If the VR stuff didn’t tip you off, you’d know you were in sci-fi turf by the whole “people can still travel and stay in hotels” part. The four leads are joined by such guests as Scott Adsit, Jane Krakowski, Seth Meyers, Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Olivia Wilde and Henry Winkler, making this a de facto 30 Rock and SNL reunion, with a little bit of Fonz on the side.

Here’s a short taste of what you can expect from Escape from Virtual Island, which is out through Audible on April 2. If you like what you hear, you can preorder it here.