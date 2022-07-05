Watch an Exclusive Clip of Tiffany Haddish from the New Season of Crank Yankers

From the Jerky Boys to Fonejacker, pop culture is full of prank call gags. While people may be more hesitant to speak on the phone these days—much less pick up when they don’t recognize the number—the format has persisted.

Crank Yankers is returning for its seventh season tomorrow, July 6, at 8 p.m., nearly 20 years to the day since it first premiered on Comedy Central back in 2002. As always, the show boasts a bevy of celebrity guests (and their corresponding puppets) ready to pull one over on their unsuspecting marks: Kathy Griffin, Bobby Moynihan, Adam Carolla, Paul Scheer, Kevin Nealon, Desus & Mero, Tracy Morgan, Bobby Brown, Kyle Dunnigan, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Leggero, Jimmy Kimmel and more. Familiar characters will be back for the new season, including Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, Terrence Catheter,and Mr. Birchum.

Haddish—fresh off her appearance in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent—features in the first episode, out tomorrow, and we here at Paste have an exclusive clip in store for you:

And if that wasn’t enough, here’s the promo video for Crank Yankers:

The first six seasons of Crank Yankers are streaming on Paramount+.