Desus Nice and The Kid Mero React to Desus & Mero's Emmy Snub

Desus & Mero didn’t get nominated for an Emmy. That is an absolute travesty. Proving they can spin gold out of all the shit dumped upon them by an uncaring industry, the Bodega Boys turned that snub into this hilarious video, which is about as good of a takedown of the Emmys and the kind of “prestige” shows they love to reward as you’ll see anywhere.

We don’t want to spoil any jokes, but our favorite lines are about Big Little Lies, Watchmen, and how Desus can’t stay mad at Jason Bateman, who apparently is everybody’s go-to reference during this year’s Emmy jive. Check it out below and keep tabs on Desus & Mero on Showtime on Sundays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.