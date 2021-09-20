The Funniest Emmys Tweets of 2021

Oh God, the Emmys were tonight, and an audience full of people whose jobs depended on it tuned in once again to acknowledge that these things exist. Those little statues with the wings and the globe and whatever the hell else? They still give those things out. They didn’t shit-can the whole idea once they realized Peter Falk wasn’t around to win ‘em anymore. They even did one tonight, an Emmys devoted wholeheartedly to Ted Lasso, and somehow more than willing to let Rita Wilson, actress and mother of famed rapper Chet Haze, rap on live TV. I’m guessing they were a bore—I dunno, I was driving up the coast of Oregon when this stuff happened. The Emmys are the second-most irrelevant of the four major awards shows—it only beats the Grammys—but that doesn’t mean we can’t all make fun of them like they were the Tonys or even the Oscars. And that’s exactly what Twitter did, with the social media users of the world subjecting the awards show with a response that ranged from a light ribbing all the way to a solid roasting. Here are our favorite tweets about tonight’s shows, from the funniest comedians and writers on Twitter. Read ‘em, like ‘em, follow ‘em all, and stop acting like the Emmys deserve any of your attention.

Refusing to watch the Emmys until they let the golden angel holding the mesh ball dunk — literary agent needing jerk (@rajandelman) September 20, 2021

The only Emmys I care about are Roland and Noah Emmerich. I call them the Emmys, because we're friends. And to me, they're both winners. Congratulations, fellas. You've done it again. pic.twitter.com/3HOpOVihXS — ben "partial beast" flores (@limitlessjest) September 20, 2021

If I ever get to go to the Emmys again, during every acceptance speech I'm going to loudly sob and say "YES" over and over until they put me on camera at least 3 times — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 19, 2021

I regret to inform everyone that Ted Lasso deserves every Emmy it's about to get — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) September 20, 2021

My only potent Emmys memory is being in the press tents in 2009 and walking into a tent and seeing Jessica Lange, completely alone, asleep in a folding metal chair, her Emmy dangling precariously from her limp fingers — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 20, 2021

Rita Wilson rapping . . . . . . . . the sun will swallow us tomorrow — Carrie Wittmer (@carriesnotscary) September 20, 2021

I think the Emmys would be better if I could personally hand pick every winner myself. — April Lavalle (@imatoofbrush) September 20, 2021

I'm really impressed with the Emmys this year, the jokes are making me wish I was dead in record time! — Drew Schnoebelen (@Dschnoeb) September 20, 2021

"I should watch the Emmy's…" (Turns on CBS, sees Rita Wilson rapping, slowly pushes laptop into ocean.) — Dan St. Germain (@DSGermain) September 20, 2021

Congrats to the Emmy winning writers who continue to ignore me on Twitter! — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) September 20, 2021

if you ever see me live-tweeting about the Emmy's, that means i'm being held against my will and need help — MXN (@mikexnichols) September 19, 2021

sorry still thinking about how rita wilson is not a nominee and generally has nothing to do with tv and therefore was brought there just to rap — virgo who cant drive (@_lanabelle) September 20, 2021

OMG my 4-year-old just put down his Legos and said, “Hollywood stars are out and looking good on TV's biggest night. Who will be snubbed? And who will take home the gold? #Emmys” — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) September 19, 2021

Congrats to the cast of Frasier #Emmys — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 20, 2021

I won 9 Emmy's tonight for my Twitter account. Thank you all so much — Michael (@Home_Halfway) September 20, 2021

now the Tonys have to give the Emmys a Tony — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 20, 2021

I always liked the Emmys because TV is important. — Paul Danke (@pauldanke) September 20, 2021

I haven't seen and don't know anything about Ted Lasso and I refuse to watch it because there's no way it's as good as the show I'm imagining where Ted Lasso is the name of a rustler — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) September 20, 2021

alright emmys are done for me time to finish the second half of this Cassavetes movie about guys who suck — feet takeshi (@TheGayChingy) September 20, 2021