Rest in Peace, Jessica Walter: The Best of Lucille Bluth

Today we lost Jessica Walter, an amazingly talented actress with a long list of indelible movie and TV roles over the last 57 years. Today she’s best known for one of the most incredible comedic runs in TV history as Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development. The show has grown in the hearts and minds of audiences over time, and with it so has Walter’s all-star run as the best worst mom, Lucille. Whether it was drinking when she shouldn’t have been or expressing her disdain for her awful son, Gob, Lucille Bluth delivered so many of the sharpest lines in that show, which you can tell by how often they’re still invoked long after the show’s run ended. In tribute to a true legend, here’s just some of the iconic lines Walter gave us as Lucille. Rest in peace!
And while the news is incredibly sad, maybe let’s all be a bit more like Lucille. I think that’s what Jessica Walter would’ve wanted.