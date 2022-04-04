With Louis C.K.'s Win, the Grammys Prove Again That Cancel Culture Doesn't Exist

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again until it stops being a relevant point, but “cancel culture” doesn’t exist.

Louis C.K. won a Grammy last night for his album Sincerely Louis CK, on which he discusses his past sexual misconduct. C.K. is one of many celebrities who claim to be “canceled” by the media because people are starting to expect actions to have consequences. The action: C.K.’s repeated instances of sexual misconduct. Not unreasonable to want consequences here, but hey, the Grammys don’t really mind misogyny.

Put simply, being “canceled” doesn’t actually happen. C.K. just won a major award. Those who claimed to be “canceled” continue to do pretty well for themselves, albeit in slightly different circles now. “Canceled” has also morphed into marketing term for some comedians, artists, and other notable figures. They know using the word grabs people’s attention. It’s about as lazy as it gets.

Paste’s own Garrett Martin makes an excellent point about the term’s staying power:

There is no cancel culture, but as long as people like this can profit through lying about it, as long as they can preserve their own power and fortune by dividing the country and manipulating a big enough portion of the population into a constant state of outrage, the idea of “cancel culture” is here to stay.

We’re living in a sewer system. Shit stinks.