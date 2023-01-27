Watch the Trailer for Marc Maron’s New Special From Bleak to Dark

It’s hard to believe this is Marc Maron’s first hour-long special on HBO, but here we are (the hour part is necessary, as he was on the HBO Comedy Half-Hour in 1995). The curmudgeonly comedian’s new release From Bleak to Dark is out on February 11, and as the title suggests, he’s got some late-in-life-Carlin style pessimism going on.

In a trailer for the hour, Maron rails against hope, talks about loving his cats, delves into the death of his late girlfriend, Lynn Shelton, and mocks the TED Talk format. Besides what gets teased in the video, Maron also discusses religion and reconnecting with his father.

We’re used to Maron’s freewheeling and often poignant interviews with celebrities on WTF with Marc Maron (until he blindsides you with advertisements for Squarespace and the like), and he brings the same introspection and dark humor to his stand-up. His last special, End Times Fun, came to Netflix in 2020 and earned him a Critics’ Choice Award nomination in 2021. Maron’s also transitioned successfully into the acting world, appearing in TV shows like Reservation Dogs and GLOW (RIP). His credits also include late Oscar contender To Leslie and unfortunate Oscar winner/nominee Joker.

From Bleak to Dark was directed by Steve Feinartz (whose previous work includes specials by Matt Braugner, W. Kamau Bell, and Bill Burr) and filmed at New York City’s Town Hall. Maron’s latest hour will premiere on February 11 on HBO at 10pm ET/PT, and then stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer for From Bleak to Dark below: