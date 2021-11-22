Exclusive: Watch the Trailer for Mo Amer's New Netflix Stand-up Special Mohammed in Texas

Mo Amer returns home to Texas for his latest stand-up special, Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 30. Here’s an exclusive look at the trailer right here at Paste. Amer was raised in Houston and is about as Texan as it gets, and in this clip points out how, despite the divisiveness and vitriol that has seeped through our society over the last 20 years, relationships between Arab-Americans and their white neighbors are friendlier than the media might make you think. As Amer says in the trailer, “They try to separate us, but the fact is, Mohammeds in Texas get along with Redneck Scotts all day.”

Amer also costars in the award-winning Hulu series Ramy, and will be starring in his own upcoming scripted series for Netflix. That series, which is being produced by A24 and co-created by Ramy star Ramy Youssef, will be based somewhat on Amer’s own life, as he plays a Palestinian refugee trying to earn his U.S. citizenship in Houston. The still untitled series will be coming to Netflix at some point in the future.

If you can’t wait for your Amer fix, though, you can check out Mohammed in Texas next week, on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Or you can watch his first Netflix special, The Vagabond, right now. And hey, as an Atlantan writing about a Houstonian, I just gotta say: Sorry about that World Series, Mo.