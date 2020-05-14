David Cross and Bob Odenkirk Brought Mr. Show Back for Charity; Here's How to Watch

A curious footnote to the coronavirus pandemic is the number of surprise comedy reunions it’s inspired. The State did a Zoom remake of “Porcupine Racetrack,” Parks and Recreation returned with an entire new episode, and, most excitingly of all, David Cross and Bob Odenkirk reconvened most of the Mr. Show team for a livestream of new sketches.

The Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event for Charity aired live last night as a fundraiser for Lift, a charity for families in need. Cross and Odenkirk were joined by former Mr. Show regulars John Ennis, Paul F. Tompkins, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jay Johnston, Brian Posehn, Brett Paesel and Scott Aukerman, with a raft of guest appearances in a star-studded singalong of “Weird Al”’s seminal hit “Eat It.” It had the same informal, relaxed, non-professional vibe of most quarantine-era livestreams, but it was also a hilarious reminder of how crucial Mr. Show has been to the world of comedy. Even without a budget or the ability to be in the same room, this crew showed why their HBO series remains not just beloved by comedy fans 25 years later, but unsurpassed in the realm of sketch comedy during that time.

If you want to watch the Mr. Show virtual reunion, you can pay for it here. It costs $10 (with a $2.20 service fee) and benefits the charity Lift. It’s only available now through Sunday, May 17 at midnight ET, so if you want to watch it, get a move on. And if you want a tiny preview of what to expect, here’s a video of Cross and Odenkirk struggling to understand how to use Zoom.