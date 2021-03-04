Here's a Trailer for Nate Bargatze's New Netflix Stand-up Special

Nate Bargatze is coming back to Netflix for his second hourlong comedy special, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American. In case you’re wondering how the hell a stand-up show is being made at all, the trailer for the upcoming special shows that it was actually filmed outside.

The hour long special looks to be about “being part of the Oregon Trail generation, meeting his wife while working at Applebee’s and the hilariously relatable moments of being a father and husband.”

The trailer that Netflix debuted today teases some of the material Bargatze touches on throughout, including the time he bought two identical reversible jackets (I get it, man), picking up grammar by helping his daughter with homework, and, of course, how scary it is to sleep with your feet hanging out of the covers.

You can watch the trailer below and you can check out the special when it drops on Netflix on Mar. 18: