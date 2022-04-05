John Mulaney, Billy Eichner and More Headline Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival

Netflix has gone all in on stand-up comedy, and their upcoming Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival proves there’s nothing their money cannot buy.

In addition to the previously announced events like Bill Burr & Friends or Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special, John Mulaney will perform at the Hollywood Bowl while Sebastian Maniscalco, Ron Funches, David Cross and more are dropping by for sets. A few shows, such as Amy Schumer & Friends at the Hollywood Palladium, and podcasts like Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade will be recorded live.

Netflix will also be running Outdoors at the Hollywood Palladium, a free weeklong mini-event located off Sunset Boulevard. The street will house merchandise, food, drink, and a “funny” mini golf course. “The Drop In,” a nightly show, will feature surprise comedians and a rotating panel of hosts including Janelle James, Mark Normand, Joel Kim Booster and Bob The Drag Queen. Adding to the festivities will be an event called the Goddamn Comedy Jam and two drag brunch extravaganzas with Alaska Thunderfuck and William.

Billy Eichner will host Stand Out: An LGTBQ+ Celebration at the Greek Theater, showcasing queer comedians like Eddie Izzard, Tig Notaro, and Wanda Sykes, who also serves as a producer. The event, which takes second billing in the press release, comes two months after Netflix renewed their contract with Dave Chappelle for his new talent showcase series “Chappelle’s Home Team.” Back in October, Netflix employees walked out in protest against the company releasing his special “The Closer,” in which he told seemingly transphobic jokes. Chappelle is still performing at Netflix Is A Joke, although his name is absent from all promotional material.

The Netflix series Never Have I Ever and Cobra Kai will bring their casts and creators together for individual events. The upcoming series The Pentaverate and the ongoing series Somebody Feed Fill will host fan screenings followed by Q&As, while the cast of Blockbuster will be holding a movie trivia event.

Prior to the festival’s start, Netflix Is A Joke will highlight eight up and coming comedians — including Nataly Aukar, Julio Diaz, Kenice Mobley, and more — at the Avalon. Their sets will be individually filmed and released on YouTube and SiriusXM throughout the festival’s duration.

Public tickets to Netflix Is A Joke go on sale April 8, with presale beginning on April 6 at 10am PT. Some shows will have their own tickets; more acts will be added leading up to the festival. Select shows will be recorded and released later on Netflix.